 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 27, 2020

JuJu Smith-Schuster posts dancing video after Steelers clinch division

December 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster may have cut out the disrespectful pregame dances, but he’s still dancing nonetheless.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 on Sunday to win the AFC North. Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Afterwards, he gathered some of his teammates for a dance video he posted on TikTok.

The message from JuJu is clear: although he is no longer doing pregame dances, he’s not eliminating them entirely. He’s just getting rid of the disrespectful pregame ones that have cost his team.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus