JuJu Smith-Schuster posts dancing video after Steelers clinch division

JuJu Smith-Schuster may have cut out the disrespectful pregame dances, but he’s still dancing nonetheless.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 on Sunday to win the AFC North. Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Afterwards, he gathered some of his teammates for a dance video he posted on TikTok.

"Corvette Corvette!" JuJu goes right back at the haters and drops a new TikTok after the Steelers big win (via @TeamJuJu) pic.twitter.com/yr6EuyKJlw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 27, 2020

The message from JuJu is clear: although he is no longer doing pregame dances, he’s not eliminating them entirely. He’s just getting rid of the disrespectful pregame ones that have cost his team.