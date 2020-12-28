JuJu Smith-Schuster posts dancing video after Steelers clinch division
JuJu Smith-Schuster may have cut out the disrespectful pregame dances, but he’s still dancing nonetheless.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 on Sunday to win the AFC North. Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Afterwards, he gathered some of his teammates for a dance video he posted on TikTok.
"Corvette Corvette!"
JuJu goes right back at the haters and drops a new TikTok after the Steelers big win
(via @TeamJuJu) pic.twitter.com/yr6EuyKJlw
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 27, 2020
The message from JuJu is clear: although he is no longer doing pregame dances, he’s not eliminating them entirely. He’s just getting rid of the disrespectful pregame ones that have cost his team.