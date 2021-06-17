Julian Edelman has hilarious tweet about Tom Brady getting ‘Madden’ cover

No athlete has ever ascended through his or her sport the way Tom Brady has since he became a sixth-round NFL Draft pick back in 2000, and Julian Edelman has provided us with another great reminder of that.

Brady and Patrick Mahomes were revealed on Thursday as the two cover athletes for the latest installment of the “Madden” video game series. Edelman celebrated the occasion by tweeting a screenshot from a much older version of the game, where Brady was known only as “QB NO. 12.” Brady’s overall rating in the game was a 57 out of 99.

Not long after that game was released, Brady won his first Super Bowl. He has since captured six more and is showing no signs of slowing down. Not bad for a player who was once rated 57 in “Madden,” right?

While he is one of Brady’s closest friends and biggest cheerleaders, Edelman never turns down an opportunity to take a swipe at his former teammate. His “Madden” tweet may have been even better than the photoshopped image he shared before the draft this year.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0