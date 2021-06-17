Cover athletes for newest ‘Madden’ video game revealed

EA Sports has the difficult task every year of choosing an NFL star to grace the cover of its latest edition of “Madden,” so the video game developer chose more than one this time.

Both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have landed on the cover of “Madden 22,” which will be released on Aug. 20. EA Sports released the cover and a hype video for the game on Thursday.

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it…

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Brady, of course, got the best of Mahomes in Super Bowl LV four months ago.

Both Brady and Mahomes have appeared on the cover of ‘Madden’ individually, and Brady reassured Mahomes two years ago that he should not be concerned about the infamous “Madden Curse.” For a while, it seemed like any athlete who appeared on the cover of “Madden” was guaranteed to suffer a significant injury. That trend has fortunately faded in recent years.