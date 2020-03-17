Julian Edelman reacts to Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Julian Edelman has been openly campaigning throughout the offseason for Tom Brady to re-sign with the New England Patriots, but the wide receiver was officially forced to give up the fight on Tuesday. If Edelman is angry over Brady’s decision, he is not showing it publicly.

Not long after Brady announced that he will not return to the Patriots, Edelman shared a photo of himself and Brady on Twitter with a simple caption that said “family.”

Edelman was Brady’s favorite target for years, and the two have developed a full-blown bromance. It goes without saying that Edelman did not want to catch passes from a quarterback other than Brady, and the receiver has found a number of unique ways to express that over the past several weeks.

At one point, Edelman was even selling merchandise in an attempt to convince Brady to stay with the Patriots. The 33-year-old has to be crushed, but he knew there was a possibility that this day would come.