Julio Jones drawing rave reviews at Buccaneers camp

Julio Jones is drawing rave reviews at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp.

Jones was signed by the Bucs last month to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old had a down season in 2021, which he spent with the Tennessee Titans. But he could be set for a big turnaround in 2022.

In comments this week, Leonard Fournette said that Jones seemed to be picking up the offense well. Bucs GM Jason Light has also been impressed by the veteran receiver.

“He’s been more than I expected, to be honest,” Licht told 95.3 WDAE’s “The Ronnie & Tkras Show” on Thursday.

The Bucs have a pass-heavy offense led by quarterback Tom Brady. They wanted to have some extra options for Brady considering Chris Godwin is recovering from a torn ACL and Rob Gronkowski retired. Maybe the 7-time Pro Bowler will be able to give Brady the strong option he needs besides Mike Evans. The Bucs also added Russell Gage this offseason, though he hurt his hamstring in practice on Wednesday.

Jones could shape up to be a real steal of a signing.