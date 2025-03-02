Report hints at Steelers’ QB plan for 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into yet another offseason where major questions exist about their quarterback situation, but it sounds like they prefer to keep one of their veterans over the other.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to become free agents later this month. Though Wilson started for the Steelers for the majority of 2024, the team may view Fields as their quarterback of the future.

In a column that was published on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that he believes Fields “has an edge” over Wilson in Pittsburgh.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before playing the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return,” Fowler wrote. “The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven’t ruled out Wilson at this point.”

Fowler also noted that the Steelers could pursue an outside veteran QB option such as Sam Darnold, assuming the Minnesota Vikings do not use the franchise tag on him.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II recently said he wants the team to re-sign either Wilson or Fields, though he indicated that bringing both back is unlikely. The 25-year-old Fields is more than 10 years younger than Wilson, so it makes sense for Pittsburgh to lean toward keeping him if they believe in the former Ohio State star’s potential.

Fields began the year as Pittsburgh’s starter when Wilson was sidelined with an injury. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick got the Steelers off to a 4-2 start. Many were surprised when Mike Tomlin turned to Wilson given the spot the team was in, but the decision seemed to work out.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 games. He has said he wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh, but there have been rumors that he could land with a notable AFC team this offseason.