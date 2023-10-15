Justin Fields suffers hand injury against Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hand injury.

Fields suffered an injury to his right hand during the third quarter. He landed awkwardly as he was being tackled by linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Justin Fields is heading towards the locker room after suffering an apparent injury on the last play pic.twitter.com/lGsUfr34LT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Fields went to the medical tent before being taken to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Bears were trailing 12-6 at the time Fields exited. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent took over and was strip-sacked on his first play. The Vikings recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Great play by Josh Metellus, strip-sacking Tyson Bagent!

Jordan Hicks recovers the fumble and takes it to the house! pic.twitter.com/ky9SykfJTu — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) October 15, 2023

Fields was 6/10 for 58 yards and an interception prior to the injury. The former Ohio State star was coming off a great two-game stretch in which he had 617 yards, 8 touchdown passes and only 1 interception.