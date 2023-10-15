 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 15, 2023

Justin Fields suffers hand injury against Vikings

October 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Justin Fields tackled

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hand injury.

Fields suffered an injury to his right hand during the third quarter. He landed awkwardly as he was being tackled by linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Fields went to the medical tent before being taken to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Bears were trailing 12-6 at the time Fields exited. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent took over and was strip-sacked on his first play. The Vikings recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Fields was 6/10 for 58 yards and an interception prior to the injury. The former Ohio State star was coming off a great two-game stretch in which he had 617 yards, 8 touchdown passes and only 1 interception.

Article Tags

Justin Fields
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus