Justin Fields has awesome quote about pressure of being Bears’ QB

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sounded all the right notes on Friday as he prepares for his first rookie minicamp. For Bears fans, however, there might be one quote that stands out above all the rest.

Fields is clearly unfazed about being the Bears’ franchise quarterback after the team traded up to select him 11th overall. When asked about the pressure that comes with the job, Fields had an awesome response: not only is he used to it, but he feels like he’s made for it.

Justin Fields on the pressure and attention of being the new Bears QB: "I've been in the spotlight since high school. I'm made for this. It's nothing new to me." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) May 14, 2021

Bears fans have to love the confidence, if nothing else. Fields believes in himself while also recognizing that there’s a big learning curve and mistakes will happen. That’s the perfect mindset for a rookie quarterback, even one that isn’t slated to start immediately.

Fields has been a top-rated recruit who later starred at Ohio State. Those are pretty big expectations, and he’s met them so far. There’s no reason to think that can’t keep happening.