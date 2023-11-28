Justin Fields was every Bears fan reacting to botched pick-six

Chicago Bears fans were ready to celebrate with what appeared to be a pick-six Monday against the Minnesota Vikings. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was ready, too.

The Bears led the Vikings 3-0 with under 4 minutes to play in the first half at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Vikings were facing 3rd-and-6 from their own 35 when quarterback Josh Dobbs tried to hit tight end T.J. Hockenson for a first down.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson jumped the route and nearly had his second interception of the night. With a clear path to the end zone, Johnson botched what would have likely been a pick-six.

Everyone in the stadium probably thought the play was going to result in a house call — including Fields.

The Bears QB was seen jumping early for what he assumed was going to be an interception. But he had to fall back down to earth, literally and figuratively, when Johnson dropped the ball.

The Vikings’ drive did end up in a punt. But the Bears were unable to capitalize on the other end. The Vikings were able to close the first half with a field goal to enter halftime tied 3-3.