Justin Fields gets status update for Week 12

The Chicago Bears won’t have Justin Fields for Thursday’s game, with Andy Dalton set for a Thanksgiving showcase instead.

Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the issue does not sound exceptionally serious, the turnaround time is simply too short for Fields to play Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

Fields has been thoroughly beaten up this season. He’s been sacked a league-worst 31 times in ten games, and took two more on Sunday against Baltimore before leaving the game. He has four touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

Dalton has struggled as well this season, but a game against the lowly Detroit Lions might be what he needs. It sounds like he may have started Thursday either way based on some of coach Matt Nagy’s recent comments.