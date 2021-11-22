Justin Fields may not start for Bears even if healthy?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy appears to be bringing back the quarterback carousel as the season moves into its closing stages.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Fields had been struggling even before the injury, however, and backup Andy Dalton made the game interesting by throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Nagy seemingly hinted that Fields was at risk of being benched even if he is healthy enough to start Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

“I’m not getting into any of that,” Nagy said when asked that question, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

It’s hard to see any point to Nagy’s equivocating. He already did this earlier in the season after making Andy Dalton the starter, which he obviously didn’t stick to. Putting Fields in limbo is hardly going to help the rookie’s development either.

The real issue seems to be Nagy’s offense, which hasn’t been any good all season no matter who has been at quarterback. Even Nagy has been forced to admit that, and it’s why he’s on the hot seat.