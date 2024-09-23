 Skip to main content
Reporter shares detail about Justin Herbert’s ankle injury

September 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to be in significant pain when he left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team received one piece of positive news about his injury.

Herbert limped off the field midway through the third quarter of the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Herbert entered the game with a high-ankle sprain, so it was immediately obvious that he aggravated the injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Herbert underwent X-rays on Sunday that came back negative.

Herbert barely practiced during the week leading up to Sunday’s game. He tested his ankle in pregame warmups and was cleared to play, so he tried to fight through it. Herbert appeared to aggravate the injury on a play where he was swarmed by Steelers defenders and sacked.

The Chargers have a serviceable backup in Taylor Heinicke, and it seems likely that they will give Herbert at least a game off after what happened on Sunday. Herbert also battled an injury during training camp, so he has been banged up for a while.

Herbert has completed 67.2% of his passes for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception through three games in his first season under Jim Harbaugh.

