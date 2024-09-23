Reporter shares detail about Justin Herbert’s ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to be in significant pain when he left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team received one piece of positive news about his injury.

Herbert limped off the field midway through the third quarter of the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Herbert entered the game with a high-ankle sprain, so it was immediately obvious that he aggravated the injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Herbert underwent X-rays on Sunday that came back negative.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who aggravated his high-ankle sprain against the #Steelers and exited the game, had X-Rays that were negative after the game, source said. He'll continue to be monitored this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2024

Herbert barely practiced during the week leading up to Sunday’s game. He tested his ankle in pregame warmups and was cleared to play, so he tried to fight through it. Herbert appeared to aggravate the injury on a play where he was swarmed by Steelers defenders and sacked.

The Chargers have a serviceable backup in Taylor Heinicke, and it seems likely that they will give Herbert at least a game off after what happened on Sunday. Herbert also battled an injury during training camp, so he has been banged up for a while.

Herbert has completed 67.2% of his passes for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception through three games in his first season under Jim Harbaugh.