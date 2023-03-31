Chargers GM shares Justin Herbert contract update

The Los Angeles Chargers are still sounding optimistic about a long-term contract agreement with Justin Herbert.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he had nothing new on the topic of a Herbert extension, but conceded that the negotiations are a “good problem to have.” Telesco added that the size of the contract may impact future roster construction, but he did not sound worried about what may be necessary.

.@chargers GM Tom Telesco breaks down the latest with LA's offseason, including a future contract extension for QB Justin Herbert… "…you know you have a franchise quarterback…we think we can win a Super Bowl with him…" ⬇️VIDEO⬇️#Chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/eJlwVnoB28 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 31, 2023

“I’m not losing a lot of sleep over it,” Telesco said. “Yeah, I know the numbers are going to be big. He’s earned it, but we think we can win a Super Bowl with him. That’s a good problem to have. We’ll get it done at some point, and then we’ll go from there.”

Thus far, the Chargers’ talks with Herbert have been relatively drama-free. As Telesco said, the numbers will be huge, but they have no intention of letting a franchise quarterback go anywhere else.

If Herbert’s contract causes issues, it might be in terms of keeping other star players. That is a problem Telesco is already being forced to deal with.