Chargers GM shares Justin Herbert contract update

March 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are still sounding optimistic about a long-term contract agreement with Justin Herbert.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he had nothing new on the topic of a Herbert extension, but conceded that the negotiations are a “good problem to have.” Telesco added that the size of the contract may impact future roster construction, but he did not sound worried about what may be necessary.

“I’m not losing a lot of sleep over it,” Telesco said. “Yeah, I know the numbers are going to be big. He’s earned it, but we think we can win a Super Bowl with him. That’s a good problem to have. We’ll get it done at some point, and then we’ll go from there.”

Thus far, the Chargers’ talks with Herbert have been relatively drama-free. As Telesco said, the numbers will be huge, but they have no intention of letting a franchise quarterback go anywhere else.

If Herbert’s contract causes issues, it might be in terms of keeping other star players. That is a problem Telesco is already being forced to deal with.

