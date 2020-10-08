Justin Herbert will keep Chargers’ starting QB job over Tyrod Taylor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played well since taking over for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2, and the rookie has done enough to earn the starting job going forward.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters on Thursday that Tyrod Taylor will return to practice this week, but Herbert will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor is still working his way back to being 100% according to Lynn. Asked why make the call now then, Lynn said so reporters would stop asking him everyday. Lynn said the conversation was difficult with Taylor. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 8, 2020

Taylor was battling a rib injury before Week 2 that he intended to play through. He was then a surprise inactive for the game after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain injection. Many feel it is wrong for Taylor to lose his starting job because of an injury that was the fault of the team’s medical staff. It initially seemed like Lynn agreed, as he made a very blunt remark a few weeks back about why Herbert would remain the backup.

Herbert nearly led the Chargers to an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. While the Chargers have gone 0-3 in his starts, Herbert has looked like he is ready to be an NFL starter.