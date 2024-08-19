Justin Herbert takes big step in recovery from foot injury

Justin Herbert has missed much of training camp with a foot injury, but the Los Angeles Chargers star took a notable step in his recovery on Monday.

Herbert was in uniform and on the practice field Monday for the first time since July. He appeared to take part in some light team drills.

Justin Herbert practicing for the first time since July pic.twitter.com/HGYmytzg3x — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 19, 2024

The Chargers announced on Aug. 1 that Herbert had been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Team doctors recommended that the quarterback spend roughly two weeks in a boot, followed by a “graduated” return-to-play protocol.

Injuries to the plantar fascia can often linger and impact a player’s mobility, which is particularly concerning for a quarterback like Herbert who likes to make throws from outside the pocket. That said, it is a good sign that Herbert is back on the practice field with nearly three weeks remaining until the start of the regular season.

The 26-year-old Herbert is coming off a 2023 season in which he threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns but missed the final four games due to a season-ending injury. While the Chargers underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason that saw Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and other weapons exit town, fans are anxious to see what Herbert can do under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.