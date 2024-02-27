Justin Herbert shares his thoughts on Jim Harbaugh as Chargers’ coach

Justin Herbert seems to be excited about playing for his new head coach.

The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh last month to be their new head coach. Herbert has been with the Chargers since they selected him No. 6 overall in 2020 out of Oregon. The team has gone 7-9, 9-8, 10-7 and 5-12 over his four years and made the playoffs once.

The Chargers are recognized as a team that has underachieved, and Herbert seems to like one particular thing about Harbaugh: the coach wants to win.

Herbert joined Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel on the “Chasin’ It” podcast for an interview that was published on Tuesday. The Chargers quarterback shared his thoughts on Harbaugh.

“He’s done such a great job at the NFL level, college level. He’s had success wherever he goes. He’s a competitor; he wants to win. I’m really excited to play for him,” Herbert said of his new coach.

Herbert said that the two have talked about Harbaugh’s vision for the team. It’s Harbaugh’s desire to win that stands out to the Chargers quarterback.

“From the times that I’ve talked to him, he seems like a competitor. He just wants to win, and that’s definitely a guy you want to play for,” said Herbert.

Herbert caught everyone’s attention by passing for 69 touchdowns over his first two seasons in the league. His numbers dropped off last season as he passed for 20 touchdowns and had a 65.1 completion percentage while battling injuries over 13 games played.

The Chargers have a franchise quarterback, talent on offense, and some star players on defense. And now they have the head coach who they hope will help them put it all together.