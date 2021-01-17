 Skip to main content
Justin Tucker became a meme after his shocking missed kicks

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Tucker face

Justin Tucker is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history, so it’s nothing short of shocking when he misses a kick. On Saturday, he missed two of them, which left him stunned.

Tucker missed a 41-yard field goal attempt on the Baltimore Ravens’ first possession against the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

A few possessions later, after the Bills missed a field goal, Tucker missed a 46-yard kick.

Tucker couldn’t believe it, and his stunned reaction resulted in a meme.

Tucker only missed three field goals (26/29) in the regular season and one extra point (52/53). However, this gave him three missed field goals in just two playoff games this year. That’s rough.

