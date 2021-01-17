Justin Tucker became a meme after his shocking missed kicks

Justin Tucker is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history, so it’s nothing short of shocking when he misses a kick. On Saturday, he missed two of them, which left him stunned.

Tucker missed a 41-yard field goal attempt on the Baltimore Ravens’ first possession against the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

A few possessions later, after the Bills missed a field goal, Tucker missed a 46-yard kick.

Tucker couldn’t believe it, and his stunned reaction resulted in a meme.

What does Justin Tucker see when he misses field goals? pic.twitter.com/lAULsDsWsM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 17, 2021

every time justin tucker misses a kick he looks like a great british bakeoff competitor who forgot the second prove pic.twitter.com/4AwtXmRiFe — James Dator (@James_Dator) January 17, 2021

Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers I've ever seen He misses so rarely, but when he does, even his expressions are legendary #RavensFlock #BALvsBUF pic.twitter.com/6lB4nRmur1 — Katie Hnida (@KatieHnida) January 17, 2021

Justin Tucker when he makes a kick: pic.twitter.com/zuQLT3Blul — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 17, 2021

Anyone who is financially invested in this Ravens Bills game: pic.twitter.com/kakDo8k9ym — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) January 17, 2021

Tucker only missed three field goals (26/29) in the regular season and one extra point (52/53). However, this gave him three missed field goals in just two playoff games this year. That’s rough.