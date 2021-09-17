 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones addresses Kenny Golladay yelling at him on sidelines

September 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kenny Golladay was seen yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during the New York Giants’ 30-29 loss to Washington, and Jones is downplaying the situation.

Golladay was shown yelling at Jones late in the game, while Jones said something back.

The Giants got an interception with just a few minutes left in the game, down 27-26. They took over at the Washington 20 but ran twice for one yard and then threw an incompletion before kicking a field goal to take a 1-point lead. Washington drove and kicked a field goal to win it, getting some help from a Giants penalty. On their possession before that, the Giants punted. Jones only targeted Golladay once while trying to pass to Darius Slayton twice.

Golladay, who was the Giants’ big free agent signing, had just 3 catches for 38 yards on eight targets. Sterling Shepard had 9 for 94 yards on 10 targets.

Jones downplayed things after the game.

Jones seemed to be protecting his receiver, which is good leadership. Jones was the star of the Giants’ offense. He passed for 249 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 95 yards and a score.

