Daniel Jones addresses Kenny Golladay yelling at him on sidelines

Kenny Golladay was seen yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during the New York Giants’ 30-29 loss to Washington, and Jones is downplaying the situation.

Golladay was shown yelling at Jones late in the game, while Jones said something back.

Kenny Golladay tonight: • 8 targets

• 3 receptions

• 2 drops

• 38 yards

• 0 TDs

• $72M contract

• One screaming match pic.twitter.com/2LAMCyiViH — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 17, 2021

The Giants got an interception with just a few minutes left in the game, down 27-26. They took over at the Washington 20 but ran twice for one yard and then threw an incompletion before kicking a field goal to take a 1-point lead. Washington drove and kicked a field goal to win it, getting some help from a Giants penalty. On their possession before that, the Giants punted. Jones only targeted Golladay once while trying to pass to Darius Slayton twice.

Golladay, who was the Giants’ big free agent signing, had just 3 catches for 38 yards on eight targets. Sterling Shepard had 9 for 94 yards on 10 targets.

Jones downplayed things after the game.

Daniel Jones says Kenny Golladay was “frustrated” with situation. Part of it had to do with Golladay wanting the ball. Jones said they talked after game. Have great relationship. He appreciates the passion and emotion. Didn’t think KG was showing him up. “Everything good.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 17, 2021

Daniel Jones explains what happened with him and Kenny Golladay on the sidelines tonight "He was frustrated at the situation, I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular" pic.twitter.com/ZpZQCJUVbw — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 17, 2021

Jones seemed to be protecting his receiver, which is good leadership. Jones was the star of the Giants’ offense. He passed for 249 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 95 yards and a score.