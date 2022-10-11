 Skip to main content
Report: Photographer files police report against Davante Adams

October 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Davante Adams in his Raiders gear

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams’ outburst at the end of Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs may land him in legal trouble.

The photographer that Adams pushed following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss Monday filed a police report against the wide receiver, according to TMZ Sports. The photographer sought out police at Arrowhead Stadium to file the report, in which he claimed to be the victim of assault. The man was later hospitalized after suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police told TMZ that they are investigating, and will follow up with the appropriate prosecutor if charges are ultimately necessary.

Cameras caught Adams shoving the photographer in anger while leaving the field after the photographer crossed in front of him. The Las Vegas Raiders receiver apologized both at his locker and on social media following the incident.

Davante Adams
