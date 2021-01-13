Kareem Hunt trolls JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers with autograph

JuJu Smith-Schuster was trolled seemingly nonstop as the Pittsburgh Steelers limped toward the end of their season, and that has continued even after they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns players mocked Smith-Schuster over his dancing antics as they were putting a beating on the Steelers Sunday night. Kareem Hunt has decided to keep that going. On Tuesday, the Browns running back signed a piece of memorabilia for a fan and wrote “Corvette Corvette” and “clapped ’em.”

Kareem Hunt left a message after signing a helmet ( via @1of1cardshop) pic.twitter.com/90EfwABMD9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 13, 2021

Smith-Schuster made headlines during the regular season when he broke out his “Corvette Corvette” dance on opposing teams’ logos prior to games. He eventually stopped doing it when he realized it was bringing negative attention to the Steelers, but Browns players still used it to mock him on Sunday. You can see the video here.

Then, after the Steelers lost, rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool still talked trash about the Browns by saying they’re going to get “clapped” by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. That is likely what Hunt was referencing when he wrote “clapped ’em” as part of his autograph.

Smith-Schuster may not have antagonized the Browns with his dancing, but he found another way to give them bulletin-board material leading up to the Wild Card showdown. You can’t blame Hunt and others for refusing to let it go.