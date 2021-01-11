Chase Claypool shades Browns after AFC Wild Card loss

Despite what happened in Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card game, it’s clear that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool doesn’t think much of the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and while they rallied enough to make things competitive in the fourth quarter, were ultimately eliminated by the Browns. On Monday, Claypool went live on TikTok and talked about the defeat. The highlight came when he said the Browns “are going to get clapped next week” by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is the video…”The #Browns are going to get clapped next week” pic.twitter.com/vlhu9wvCqP — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) January 11, 2021

To be clear, the Browns are going to be underdogs in Kansas City. That was true of their matchup with Pittsburgh as well, though, and that turned out perfectly fine for Cleveland.

At this point, you would think the Steelers would know better than to give the Browns any more bulletin-board material. Sure, that can only get you so far, but Claypool would be best served keeping his mouth shut after Sunday’s loss.