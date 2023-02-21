Katherine Webb posts touching message to AJ McCarron after XFL win

Katherine Webb posted a touching message to A.J. McCarron on Sunday after her husband’s successful 2023 XFL season debut.

McCarron led the St. Louis Battlehawks to an 18-15 comeback win over the San Antonio Brahmas in their season opener on Sunday. McCarron’s family was in attendance to witness the game, and his sons came over to celebrate on the field during his postgame interview with ESPN.

McCarron’s wife, former beauty queen Katherine Webb, was emotional over the victory. She posted some photos from the game to her Instagram story, along with a nice message.

“Not many ppl (sic) know how meaningful this win was but you a baddd (sic) man,” Webb wrote in her message.

This was the first real game McCarron played in since 2020, when he threw a pass for the Houston Texans. After spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Texans, McCarron signed with the Falcons for 2021 but suffered a torn ACL that knocked him out for the season. He spent time rehabbing and is now 1-0 as the quarterback for the Battlehawks, which is why the win was so meaningful.

Prior to Sunday, McCarron’s last start was in 2019 for the Texans. The former Alabama star made four starts during his NFL career. Now 32, he is hoping to have a successful spring season with the Battlehawks.