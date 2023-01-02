Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for ‘tasteless’ move

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had an untimely celebration during his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Jeff Saturday was not happy with the stunt.

Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles on third down with a big hit late in the first half. Foles suffered a rib injury on the play and appeared to be convulsing on the field. Thibodeaux, who was paying no mind to Foles, celebrated by pretending to do snow angels rights next to the veteran. You can see the video here.

Saturday was asked on Monday about the celebration. He called it “tasteless” and “trash.”

Jeff Saturday says Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration after sacking Nick Foles was "tasteless" and "trash": "Not a fan of it at all" pic.twitter.com/nGWQnxNymO — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 2, 2023

“Tasteless from the celebration afterward, just trash,” Saturday said. “I’m not a fan of it at all. I was disappointed from an O-line perspective and from teammates in general. We protect our own. … I’m just gonna tread lightly and say I didn’t like it at all. That’s where I’ll leave it.”

Thibodeaux said after the game that he did not realize Foles was hurt at the time of his celebration. Many found that hard to believe given that he also made a “go to sleep” gesture on the sideline afterward as Foles was being tended to by trainers.

Kayvan Thibodeaux doing the “go to sleep” celebration while Nick Foles is getting checked for injury pic.twitter.com/8u28zGBj7n — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2023

Foles suffered a rib injury and was carted off the field. He has been ruled out for Indy’s regular season finale against the Houston Texans.