Keenan Allen’s agent responds to big claim from Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers wanted to make it known this week that they tried to keep Keenan Allen, but the star receiver’s agent says the way general manager Joe Hortiz characterized the situation was not accurate.

Hortiz told reporters on Thursday that the Chargers explored “multiple options” to bring Allen back in 2024 before ultimately trading the veteran to the Chicago Bears.

“There was extensions, there was everything,” Hortiz said. “We kind of went down every path, and in the end, this was the one that fit us best and fit him best.”

According to Allen’s agent Joby Branion, that is not how the negotiations went. Branion took to X on Thursday to respond to what Hortiz told the media. Branion said “only one offer was made” to Allen and that it included a significant pay cut. Allen’s camp then made the Chargers a counter offer which was rejected, according to Branion.

“To be clear, only one offer was made. It was a pay cut for 2024 with a 2-year extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay). We made a counter offer. It was rejected. Then we were informed of the #Chargers intention to trade @Keenan13Allen,” Branion wrote.

To be clear, only one offer was made. It was a pay cut for 2024 with a 2-year extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay). We made a counter offer. It was rejected. Then we were informed of the #Chargers intention to trade @Keenan13Allen. — Joby Branion (@jobybranion) March 22, 2024

Allen admitted after he was traded to Chicago that he had a chance to remain with the Chargers. He indicated that he only could have done so if he were willing to take less money, however.

Even if the Chargers did offer Allen more than one restructure option, it seems pretty clear that they wanted him to take a pay cut. While he will turn 32 next month, Allen is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He had 1,243 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in only 13 games.

Allen is owed $23.1 million next season. The Bears will likely attempt to sign him to a contract extension at some point in the coming months.