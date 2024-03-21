Chargers GM reveals how hard team tried to keep Keenan Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers want to make clear that they tried very hard to find a way to keep Keenan Allen on the roster.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Thursday that the team explored “multiple options” with Allen in an attempt to keep the wide receiver. That included talks about a potential contract extension. Ultimately, however, Allen and the Chargers failed to find any sort of agreement, which led to him being traded to the Chicago Bears.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said that the Chargers explored “multiple options” with Keenan Allen before the trade to the Chicago Bears. “There was extensions, there was everything. We kind of went down every path, and in the end, this was the one that fit us best and fit him best.” — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) March 21, 2024

The Chargers had to make several moves to open up salary cap space this offseason, and addressing Allen’s situation was always likely to be one of them. Ultimately, Allen may have summed up the talks by saying he simply was not going to restructure his contract coming off such a strong season.

Allen posted 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in only 13 games for the Chargers last year. He certainly had every right to refuse to adjust his contract, but he presumably knew that refusing to do so would probably lead to his departure.