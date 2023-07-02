Kellen Moore has huge praise for 1 Dak Prescott skill

Kellen Moore made the somewhat surprising decision to leave the Dallas Cowboys as offensive coordinator during the offseason, but that decision does not seem to have had anything to do with quarterback Dak Prescott.

In an appearance on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast, Moore, now the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, had major praise for Prescott, calling the quarterback the “best leader I’ve ever been around.”

“He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.” —Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦@dak⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast pic.twitter.com/v28drnkRAc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2023

“The best person, I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily. Player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare. I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible. We’ve all been through that Dallas journey, and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback, and he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”

Prescott came in for a good deal of criticism over how Dallas’ season ended in 2022, but those who have been around the Cowboys still rave about him. It’s worth noting that, from Prescott’s perspective, the respect seems to be mutual.

Prescott was limited to 12 games by injury in 2022, and his league-worst 15 interceptions were a major cause for concern. At some point, no matter how good a leader he may be, he has to break through in the postseason.