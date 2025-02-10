Kelly Stafford’s brother lands new NFL job

Kelly Stafford’s brother Chad has landed a new job in the NFL.

Chad Hall is being hired by the New York Giants as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Hall got the job after being let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he served as wide receivers coach for the last two seasons.

Hall played college football at Air Force and led the team in rushing and receiving as a senior in 2007. He later served in the Air Force and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2010. Hall played in the NFL from 2010-2014 and had 16 catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns during his career. He also rushed 12 times for 42 yards.

Hall went into coaching in 2017 and served as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-2022. He spent the first two years as an offensive assistant and the following four years as their wide receivers coach. Hall then spent the last two seasons as the Jaguars’ wide receivers coach.

Hall has connections to current Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen from when all three worked together in Buffalo.

Of note, Stefon Diggs was complimentary of Hall when he played in Buffalo.