Kelvin Benjamin reportedly trying for NFL comeback with Giants

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is launching an NFL comeback bid.

Benjamin is slated to try out for the New York Giants this weekend, according to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.

Among tryout players this weekend for Giants is expected to be WR Kelvin Benjamin, per source. Only 30 but hasn’t played since ‘18. Had over 1K yards as rookie before injuries derailed him. Originally drafted in Carolina by…Gettleman. Has work cut out for him. Giants deep at WR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 13, 2021

As noted, it makes sense that Benjamin would try to come back with the Giants. Their GM, Dave Gettleman, drafted Benjamin in the first round with Carolina in 2014.

Benjamin was once one of the more promising young receivers in the game, tallying 1,008 receiving yards as a rookie. He tore his ACL in training camp the following year and was never the same. He wasn’t helped by effort issues and spats with former teammates, either.

Benjamin hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, but is still only 30. The Giants might as well see if he has anything left to offer.