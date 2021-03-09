Kenny Golladay will not be franchise tagged by Lions

The Detroit Lions are looking to build from the ground up after hiring a new head coach and trading quarterback Matthew Stafford. They may now have to replace one of their top wideouts, as well.

The Lions informed wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Tuesday that they will not use the franchise tag on him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means the 27-year-old will be free to test the market.

Golladay and the Lions negotiated a long-term extension at numerous points throughout the past year, but they were never able to reach a deal. Golladay is said to have turned down an offer last year that would have paid him more than $18 million annually, so that should give you an idea of what he is seeking in free agency.

Golladay battled hip and hamstring injuries last season that limited him to just five games. He had 20 catches, 338 yards and two touchdowns.

With another star receiver getting hit with the franchise tag on Tuesday, Golladay could wind up being the best player at his position on the free agent market.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0