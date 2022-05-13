Kenny Pickett shares what Ben Roethlisberger told him after draft

Ben Roethlisberger is no longer the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has made it clear that he is willing to help his successor.

Kenny Pickett said Friday that Roethlisberger called him after the NFL Draft to offer to help the former Pitt star in any way he can. Pickett said he will definitely take Big Ben up on it.

“He said he is always there for me if I have any questions or advice,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “He is an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer. He is a guy who I will definitely use as a resource these coming weeks.”

Pickett may not start right away for the Steelers. They also signed Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, and he has been operating as if he will be the team’s quarterback in Week 1. Roethlisberger would probably help out Trubisky if the former No. 2 overall pick asked for advice, too.

Roethlisberger is one of the most important figures in Steelers franchise history. Any guidance he can provide the team’s young players will be valuable. With a recent report claiming Big Ben might be bitter about the way his time in Pittsburgh ended, it is a good sign that he has already reached out to Pickett.