Report shares Kenny Pickett’s chances of winning Steelers job

The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident Kenny Pickett can be their quarterback of the future, and head coach Mike Tomlin will likely say the former Pitt star is competing for a starting job this summer. According to one report, Pickett has no chance of winning that competition.

Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan said this week that a source told him Pickett is certain to be holding a clipboard in Week 1. The source joked that Steelers center Kendrick Green has a better chance of winning the starting QB job than Pickett.

Steelers source: “You’re not going to like this (talking to me). But I think Kendrick Green has a better chance at winning a starting job in camp than Kenny Pickett.” This made me almost drive off the road. My apologies to other drivers on I-79 South. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 14, 2022

That is not exactly a shock. The Steelers obviously like Pickett. They would not have used the 20th overall pick in the draft on him if they did not. That does not mean Tomlin wants a rookie starting at the most important position on the field.

The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky earlier this offseason. They also still have Mason Rudolph on their roster. Trubisky seems to already have a leg up in the QB competition, and the structure of his contract indicates that he is expected to start.

Pickett is going to get a chance to start in Pittsburgh eventually. It may take an injury for that to happen in 2022.