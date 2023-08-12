Kevin Harlan could not believe Packers fan was wearing a cheese bra

Kevin Harlan could not believe the accessory one Green Bay Packers fan wore to Friday’s preseason game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harlan, who calls NFL games for CBS during the regular season, is the Packers’ preseason TV announcer. As the game against the Bengals was returning from a commercial, the Packers telecast showed a few of the team’s fans in the stands.

One of the fans was wearing a Packers cheese bra, which is similar to the types of cheeseheads their fans wear. Harlan was left speechless by the cheese bra.

“Welcome back to Cincinnati. A beautiful night in …,” Harlan said before trailing off and going silent while trying to contain his laughter.

Then the telecast flashed to a young boy wearing a typical cheesehead.

“There we go. That’s where you wear the cheese!” Harlan said with some laughs.

“There we go. That’s where ya wear the cheese” – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/CHivMnMI1A — Poor Man’s Packers Podcast (@PMPPod) August 12, 2023

The cheese bra is nowhere near as common as the cheesehead block of cheese, but we’ve still seen those before. Now Harlan has too.

