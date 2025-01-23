Kevin Stefanski answers big question about Browns’ offense

The Cleveland Browns promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator earlier this month, but they are planning to go back to their old playcaller.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Thursday that his plan as of now is to call offensive plays for the team next season.

“As far as playcalling, because I know you guys are gonna ask, I’m gonna call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Stefanski gave up playcalling duties midway through this season. He had previously called plays for the Browns since he was hired as head coach in 2020. Stefanski named former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey the team’s playcaller in Week 8.

Cleveland had a surprising 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but they lost eight of nine games after that and six straight to close out the season.

Rees was a tight ends coach for the Browns in 2024. He was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama and Notre Dame prior to that. The 32-year-old does not have playcalling experience at the NFL level, and it sounds like that is the way it is going to stay heading into next season.