Key Commanders player done for year with torn ACL

The Washington Commanders are hitting a bit of a pothole in their Cinderella season.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed to reporters on Sunday that right guard Sam Cosmi is done for the year due to a torn ACL. Cosmi had to leave Saturday’s upset playoff win over the Detroit Lions with the injury (after Detroit defensive end Za’Darius Smith fell into his knee) and now looks to be in danger of missing all of the 2025 season as well.

The 25-year-old Cosmi, a second-round draft pick by the Commanders in 2021, had been a rock for them all throughout this season. He started in all 17 regular season games as well as both of Washington’s playoff games thus far. At 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, Cosmi was a big part of the Commanders’ top-five offense this year (by points per game). Even dating back to college as well, Cosmi was already known for his many talents on the field.

Having earned the stunning win over the heavily-favored No. 1 seed Lions in Detroit on Saturday, the Commanders are set to play in the NFC title game against the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles-Los Angeles Rams game. But with Cosmi now out of commission, it will probably have to be veteran journeyman Trent Scott filling in on the right side of the line for the remainder of Washington’s playoff run.