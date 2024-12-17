Falcons coach puts Kirk Cousins on blast after Raiders game

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on Monday did not hide his dissatisfaction with Kirk Cousins’ play of late.

Morris’ squad won an ugly 15-9 affair against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The Falcons pulled off the win despite Cousins having his worst game this season.

Cousins went 11/17 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The completions, pass attempts, and passing yards were all season-low marks for the 36-year-old signal caller.

During his postgame press conference, Morris called out Cousins for not playing up to the standard the Falcons need him to.

“He’s got to play better,” Morris said of Cousins. “We have to find a way to get him to play better. We have to play better at the quarterback position.”

Cousins later agreed with Morris’ stance during his own press conference.

“I don’t think that’s a mystery,” said Cousins. “I think the last few weeks, I would say, I need to play better. … Raheem says it, but it’s stating the obvious.”

Kirk Cousins says he knows he has to play better, when asked if he’s feeling the pressure, especially after Raheem Morris said tonight, “we have to play better at the quarterback position.” pic.twitter.com/CxhCX66sFw — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) December 17, 2024

The only upside for Cousins on Monday was that the veteran finally ended his touchdown drought. It took a game against the NFL’s worst team to do it.

The Falcons QB entered Monday without a single touchdown pass in his previous four contests. He had eight interceptions during that same span.

It’s no surprise that fans were disgusted by what they had to endure during Monday’s Falcons-Raiders matchup.