 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 1, 2023

Kirk Cousins celebrated for classy gesture for young Vikings fans

November 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kirk Cousins smiles

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins suffered a devastating injury during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but that did not stop the Minnesota Vikings quarterback from fulfilling a commitment to fans.

Cousins tore his Achilles during Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Packers. He will miss the remainder of the season. Despite that, the 35-year-old still attended the Vikings Kids Club’s Halloween party the following day. One fan shared a photo on social media of Cousins signing an autograph and thanked him.

“@KirkCousins8 my nephew met you tonight at the Halloween party. You could have stayed away, you could have said no to an autograph. No one would have blamed you after the day you have had. Thank you for showing him that despite all the bad you can rise above it,” the fan wrote.

Cousins has never missed a game during his career due to injury. As the fan said, it would have been completely understandable for Cousins to skip the event given what happened the day before.

The Vikings have won three in a row and four of their last five. Their locker room was understandably emotional after Cousins went down. They are hoping their trade deadline acquisition can help keep them in the postseason hunt.

Article Tags

Kirk Cousins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus