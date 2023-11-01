Kirk Cousins celebrated for classy gesture for young Vikings fans

Kirk Cousins suffered a devastating injury during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but that did not stop the Minnesota Vikings quarterback from fulfilling a commitment to fans.

Cousins tore his Achilles during Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Packers. He will miss the remainder of the season. Despite that, the 35-year-old still attended the Vikings Kids Club’s Halloween party the following day. One fan shared a photo on social media of Cousins signing an autograph and thanked him.

— Blair Reynolds (@Hometownguy33) October 31, 2023

“@KirkCousins8 my nephew met you tonight at the Halloween party. You could have stayed away, you could have said no to an autograph. No one would have blamed you after the day you have had. Thank you for showing him that despite all the bad you can rise above it,” the fan wrote.

Cousins has never missed a game during his career due to injury. As the fan said, it would have been completely understandable for Cousins to skip the event given what happened the day before.

The Vikings have won three in a row and four of their last five. Their locker room was understandably emotional after Cousins went down. They are hoping their trade deadline acquisition can help keep them in the postseason hunt.