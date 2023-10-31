Vikings trade for new quarterback following Kirk Cousins injury

The Minnesota Vikings have added a new quarterback to make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings on Tuesday acquired Josh Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero. It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

This is the second time Dobbs has been traded in three months.

Dobbs began training camp with the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Cardinals before the season. The 28-year-old started all 8 games for the Cardinals and passed for 1,569 yards with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Arizona went 1-7 in those games. But the Cardinals said Monday that they were going to make a change and start Clayton Tune in Week 9, and they traded Dobbs a day later.

Dobbs has been in the NFL since being drafted in 2017 by the Steelers. He has appeared in 16 games and started 10 of them. He will give the Vikings a veteran quarterback option other than Jaren Hall now that Cousins is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.