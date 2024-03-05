Report: Kirk Cousins ‘seriously considering’ move to NFC team

The Minnesota Vikings clearly want Kirk Cousins back. But the veteran quarterback may be strongly considering another option ahead of the NFL free agency period.

Over the last few weeks, the Atlanta Falcons have been considered as a top contender to poach Cousins from Minnesota.

There are now said to be “credible indications” that Cousins is “seriously considering” a move to Atlanta, according to a report Monday from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Cousins’ wife Julie was raised in Alpharetta, which is just a 30-minute drive from Atlanta. Her parents also still reside within the area.

Where Cousins lands could ultimately send the QB carousel spinning this offseason.

The Falcons also have reported interest in another available QB, one who has similarly been linked to the Vikings should they lose Cousins in free agency.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has also made recent comments indicating that the team is prepared for a reality in which Cousins heads elsewhere.

Cousins has had six productive seasons with three Pro Bowl nods since joining the Vikings in 2018.

The 12-year veteran spent his first six seasons with the Washington Commanders, who also happen to be in the mix to sign their former QB.