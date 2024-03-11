Kirk Cousins makes his big free agency decision

Kirk Cousins wasted no time making his highly anticipated decision when the free agency tampering period began on Monday, and the veteran quarterback is leaving the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins has agreed to a 4-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports. Cousins confirmed the news with a Star Wars-themed announcement in which he (or his public relations team) revealed that the 35-year-old wanted to finish his career in Minnesota but “the talks failed.”

Kirk Cousins. This is from the source. And The Force. pic.twitter.com/FmQCPNGThW — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 11, 2024

The Falcons were the clear favorite to sign Cousins if the Vikings were unable to extend him, and in the end that is what happened. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury that limited him to eight games last season, so it is possible Minnesota was not comfortable giving him a long-term deal like the one he got from Atlanta.

Cousins also has strong connections to the Atlanta area, which likely factored into his decision.

Cousins had been with the Vikings since 2018. He made three Pro Bowl teams in his six seasons in Minnesota and led the team to the playoffs twice.