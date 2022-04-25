Kirk Herbstreit to miss ESPN draft coverage due to medical issue

One of ESPN’s most prominent faces will not be taking part in the network’s NFL Draft coverage this year.

Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday that he will not take part in ESPN’s draft coverage after a blood clot was discovered in his system. Herbstreit says he feels good, but will not travel to Las Vegas “out of an abundance of caution.”

Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.



Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year. pic.twitter.com/UvBsI3TaUV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 25, 2022

Herbstreit is a regular on ESPN’s draft coverage as one of the network’s top college football analysts. He was scheduled to be on site in Las Vegas to contribute to the network’s coverage. His health is the top priority, and fortunately, it sounds like he is doing alright.

Herbstreit will not be the only big name absent from Las Vegas for ESPN’s coverage. The network is probably having to change a few things on short notice to sort out its personnel issues.