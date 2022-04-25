 Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit to miss ESPN draft coverage due to medical issue

April 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit walks down the field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

One of ESPN’s most prominent faces will not be taking part in the network’s NFL Draft coverage this year.

Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday that he will not take part in ESPN’s draft coverage after a blood clot was discovered in his system. Herbstreit says he feels good, but will not travel to Las Vegas “out of an abundance of caution.”

Herbstreit is a regular on ESPN’s draft coverage as one of the network’s top college football analysts. He was scheduled to be on site in Las Vegas to contribute to the network’s coverage. His health is the top priority, and fortunately, it sounds like he is doing alright.

Herbstreit will not be the only big name absent from Las Vegas for ESPN’s coverage. The network is probably having to change a few things on short notice to sort out its personnel issues.

