Ex-Russell Wilson teammate has surprising Broncos prediction

The Denver Broncos’ addition of Russell Wilson has vaulted them into the realm of playoff contenders in the eyes of many. That does not appear to be the case for a former teammate of Wilson’s, however.

KJ Wright, who played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2020, predicted a last-place finish for the Broncos in the AFC West despite adding Wilson. Wright, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, believes the division is simply too loaded and questioned Denver’s defense. The linebacker picked the Raiders to finish first, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in second and third.

“You got to look at it from a holistic standpoint. You got to look outside of the quarterbacks, what’s on the other side of the ball, what’s on defense,” Wright said in an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today. “I believe the Broncos have some pieces, but I don’t know if it’s going to be enough to slow down these weapons in this division. It’s going to be tight, but only three are going to make it.”

Wright is correct that the AFC West will be difficult. However, many would probably predict that the Raiders will be the odd team out. Wright, who is currently a free agent, apparently does not want to do that to his former squad.

The early reports out of Denver regarding Wilson’s impact have been positive, and there is plenty of optimism ahead of the new season. A lot of people would be very surprised if Wright’s prediction turns out to be true.