 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 15, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury cracks joke about his ideal quarterback

February 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Kliff Kingsbury during a game

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury takes the field before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kliff Kingsbury met the media Thursday for the first time as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator, and he brought jokes about his quarterback preference.

Kingsbury was asked about his ideal quarterback, and his answer was a simple one: Patrick Mahomes. He did admit, however, that he would want someone with some mobility who can buy time with their feet to make plays.

Kingsbury’s Mahomes answer would probably be echoed by virtually every other offensive coach in the league. The new offensive coordinator will not be getting him, however, so he will have to make do with alternatives.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so while they might not have a shot at Caleb Williams, they will have plenty of other options. Sam Howell did flash some mobility last season, but the jury is out on whether the Commanders still view him as a long-term solution at the position.

There are still lingering rumors that Washington could be motivated to try to get their top choice at quarterback in the draft. That could still bear watching, especially in light of Kingsbury’s stated preference.

Article Tags

Kliff Kingsbury
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus