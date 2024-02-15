Kliff Kingsbury cracks joke about his ideal quarterback

Kliff Kingsbury met the media Thursday for the first time as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator, and he brought jokes about his quarterback preference.

Kingsbury was asked about his ideal quarterback, and his answer was a simple one: Patrick Mahomes. He did admit, however, that he would want someone with some mobility who can buy time with their feet to make plays.

Kliff Kingsbury asked what his ideal fit for a QB would be: "The Chiefs quarterback."

Then: "When the money is on the table you have to make plays with your feet, move around enough to escape and make a play."

Don't have to be Lamar or Kyler, but have to "buy time." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 15, 2024

Kingsbury’s Mahomes answer would probably be echoed by virtually every other offensive coach in the league. The new offensive coordinator will not be getting him, however, so he will have to make do with alternatives.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so while they might not have a shot at Caleb Williams, they will have plenty of other options. Sam Howell did flash some mobility last season, but the jury is out on whether the Commanders still view him as a long-term solution at the position.

There are still lingering rumors that Washington could be motivated to try to get their top choice at quarterback in the draft. That could still bear watching, especially in light of Kingsbury’s stated preference.