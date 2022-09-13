Kliff Kingsbury addresses viral Kyler Murray video

Kliff Kingsbury on Monday addressed the video critical of Kyler Murray that went viral.

Jason Brown, the coach featured in “Last Chance U,” posted a video on TikTok in which he criticized Murray for failing to adjust his protection and react to a blitz on a 3rd-and-1 play in the first quarter of Arizona’s 44-21 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Here is the video, but beware that it contains foul language from Brown.

Last Chance U coach Jason Brown is out here COOKIN Kyler Murray on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/wqcQsPN50B — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2022

On Monday, Kingsbury met with the media and was asked about that particular play. The Cardinals head coach said that Murray did the “right thing.” Kingsbury seemed to indicate that the line screwed up.

“It should have been picked up protection-wise,” Kingsbury said. “It wasn’t unfortunately. [The Chiefs] made a good play. Kyler was doing the right thing. It was a set protection … things were moving fast. It just didn’t work out for us.”

I asked Kliff specifically about this play today since this TikTok has gone viral. According to Kliff, the blitz should've been picked up. They had the right set protection called, but someone didn't do their job. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/a2qhrAyRy9 pic.twitter.com/fbO0lcNwbw — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 13, 2022

At the end of the video, you can see right tackle Kelvin Beachum throw up his arms to ask what the heck happened. Either he was expecting tight end Zach Ertz to help with blocking the blitzer, or the Cardinals’ line just completely screwed up their assignments.

Whatever the case, the Cardinals’ offense looked bad on that play, and for most of the game.

Arizona fell behind 37-7 in the game and was completely outclassed. They looked a lot more like the team that finished last season losing four of five games than the team that began it 10-2.