Titans owner had cool gesture for Kumar Rocker’s father

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk had a pretty cool gesture for defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, the father of top MLB prospect Kumar Rocker.

Kumar Rocker made his MLB debut Thursday in Seattle, but his father expected to miss the outing because of his Titans duties. Strunk, however, became aware of this and flew Rocker and his family to Seattle so they could see the game.

Rocker had decided he was going to miss his son’s debut because of his Titans obligations but Strunk heard about it arranged for him leave after practice and then flew the Rockers to the game and back so they could catch the special moment. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) September 13, 2024

The younger Rocker was called up Thursday for his long-awaited MLB debut. The former No. 3 overall pick did not disappoint, striking out seven in four innings while allowing one run on three hits. His Rangers wound up winning the game 5-4.

A former NFL defensive tackle, Tracy Rocker is in his first season as the Titans’ defensive line coach. He spent the last three seasons in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.