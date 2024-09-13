 Skip to main content
Titans owner had cool gesture for Kumar Rocker’s father

September 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kumar Rocker in a hat

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker is greeted by fans as the baseball team heads toTD Ameritrade Park for their game against Michigan in the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals at Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk had a pretty cool gesture for defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, the father of top MLB prospect Kumar Rocker.

Kumar Rocker made his MLB debut Thursday in Seattle, but his father expected to miss the outing because of his Titans duties. Strunk, however, became aware of this and flew Rocker and his family to Seattle so they could see the game.

The younger Rocker was called up Thursday for his long-awaited MLB debut. The former No. 3 overall pick did not disappoint, striking out seven in four innings while allowing one run on three hits. His Rangers wound up winning the game 5-4.

A former NFL defensive tackle, Tracy Rocker is in his first season as the Titans’ defensive line coach. He spent the last three seasons in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

