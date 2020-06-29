Kurt Warner thinks Cam Newton can emulate him, become elite again with Patriots

As big as Cam Newton’s move to the New England Patriots is, there are definitely some skeptics who believe the quarterback’s best days are behind him. Kurt Warner isn’t one of them.

Warner was once in the same boat as Newton is now. In 2004, Warner’s career was floundering, as injuries had effectively ended his career with the St. Louis Rams. He’d then been benched by the New York Giants, and there were serious doubts that the 34-year-old would ever be a consistent NFL starter again.

Warner landed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he managed to re-establish himself as a quality starter and lead his team to an NFC Championship. In a column for NFL.com, Warner said he believes Newton can follow the same path with the Patriots.

“The good news is, I am a walking example that perception is NOT always reality,” Warner wrote. “I was given two more opportunities — with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals — to prove that the overriding perception of me as a player was not accurate. I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more.

“Knowing Cam’s track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league.”

Like Warner, Newton is coming off an injury-hit season that saw him play just two games. Working in Newton’s favor is the fact that he is a bit younger than Warner was when he changed teams. Newton can also point to the fact he was a quality starter as recently as 2018.

Word is Newton is completely healthy as he prepares for 2020. As long as that’s the case, there’s no reason to think he can’t once again become a very good NFL starting quarterback.