Kyle Allen likely to need surgery, paving way for Alex Smith

Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday that may not be quite as serious as Dak Prescott’s, but it could still cost the Washington quarterback the remainder of the 2020 season.

Allen dislocated his ankle and sustained what has been described as a small bone chip. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that he is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks, which would likely spell the end of his season.

Assuming Allen is done for the year, that would likely mean Alex Smith is Washington’s starting quarterback going forward. Smith took over for Allen on Sunday and struggled a bit. He completed 24-of-32 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions.

Sunday was Smith’s only game action since his devastating leg injury in 2018, so head coach Ron Rivera will probably take that into consideration. Washington appears to have moved on from Dwayne Haskins, making the starting job Smith’s to lose with Allen out.