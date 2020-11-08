Kyle Allen suffers gruesome ankle injury in Week 9

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen left his team’s game against the New York Giants on Sunday with what appeared to be a severe ankle injury.

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was blocked into Allen, and it seemed like he inadvertently leg-whipped the quarterback. Allen’s ankle bent in what looked like a terrible way. You can see the video of the play below, but beware that the injury may be tough to watch.

Here's what happened to Kyle Allen, awful looking injury. Alex Smith comes in.pic.twitter.com/ZyLfQ28b8y — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 8, 2020

Allen was carted off the field and replaced by Alex Smith.

While the extent of Allen’s injury is not known, it reminded a lot of people of the gruesome ankle injury Dak Prescott suffered earlier this year. Fortunately, the injury may not be quite as serious as Prescott’s.