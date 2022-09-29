Kyle Pitts wears funny outfit after losing bet to teammate

Kyle Pitts had to put on a funny outfit after losing a bet to one of his Atlanta Falcons teammates.

For just the second time since 2005, Tennessee beat Florida in their football rivalry game. The Vols beat the Gators 38-33 last weekend.

The win meant former Vols wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson finally got his chance to have fun with his teammates.

Patterson shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday of Pitts wearing a pair of orange and white checkered overalls. The outfit was worn presumably after losing a bet.

Pitts’ expression was great. He had a slight smile because he knew how silly he looked, but he was trying not to smile too hard because he was not happy over the circumstances.

Pitts played tight end at Florida from 2018-2020 and went 3-0 against Tennessee. Patterson played at Tennessee in 2012 and lost his only game against the Gators.