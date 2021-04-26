Report: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers scouts disagree over which QB to draft

With just days remaining until the NFL Draft, there is still very little consensus among analysts regarding which quarterback the San Francisco 49ers will select with the third overall pick. That makes sense when you consider that the team’s brass may not even have a set plan.

In his ESPN Insider column on Monday, Todd McShay said he has heard 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan does not agree with the team’s scouting department about which quarterback to draft. With the assumption being that Trevor Lawrence will go No. 1 and Zach Wilson No. 2, there is apparently disagreement among the Niners decision-makers about whether the team should draft Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

Shanahan reportedly wants Jones, while the 49ers’ personnel department thinks Lance is the better prospect.

“I’m told that many in the 49ers’ personnel department have pushed for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance but that coach Kyle Shanahan wants to draft Alabama’s Mac Jones,” McShay wrote. “One person I spoke to even heard that Shanahan might ‘acquiesce’ to the scouting department on the selection, but others have said that seems unlikely. At this time of year, there is a lot of seed planting with the rumor mill, and it could certainly be the case here.”

All indications are that he Niners have narrowed their decision down to Jones and Lance. Fields has been part of the discussion, but it does not sound like he is under consideration for the No. 3 pick.

Niners general manager John Lynch may be among those who do not agree with Shanahan, but the head coach is going to make the final decision. Chances are, we will not be certain about that decision until the pick is in.

