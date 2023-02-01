Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason.

Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no scenario where Garoppolo will be back with the team in 2023. Shanahan was particularly blunt when asked about it.

Shanahan doesn't see any scenario in which Jimmy G is back with the 49ers next season pic.twitter.com/xQDhyEmy0y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2023

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said.

Lynch agreed and said he is very content going into next season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as San Francisco’s quarterbacks.

The 49ers are dealing with some uncertainty. Purdy looked like he had the potential to be their quarterback of the future when he took over for an injured Garoppolo, but he suffered an elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The former Iowa State star needs surgery and may not be ready for the start of next season.

Shanahan and Lynch were obviously confident in Lance six months ago, so it is possible their thoughts on him have not changed.

Either way, Garoppolo is expected to be pursued as a starting quarterback in free agency. One team may make an aggressive push to sign him, so it makes sense that the 49ers are ruling out bringing Jimmy G. back.